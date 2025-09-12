Karnataka issues draft rules to fix cinema ticket prices at Rs 200 in state

Bengaluru, Sept 12 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Friday issued draft rules to further amend the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Rules, 2014 and fix ticket price in all theatres in the state, including multiplexes, at Rs 200, exclusive of all taxes.

However, multi-screen cinemas with premium facilities of 75 seats or less are exempted from the maximum ticket price limit of Rs 200.

The government sought feedback from stakeholders within 15 days at the office of the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 19 of the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Act, 1964 (Karnataka Act No. 23 of 1964), the Government of Karnataka has made the draft rules to further amend the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Rules, 2014, as required by sub-section (1) of the said section: 15.07.2025, read the government notification issued on Friday.

According to the notification, Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025 will come into force from the date of their final publication in the Official Gazette. PTI JR ROH