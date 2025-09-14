Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday-starrer 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' to release in December

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) "Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri", featuring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles, will hit the big screen on December 31.

The upcoming film is directed by Sameer Vidwans of "Satyaprem Ki Katha" fame and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It was previously slated to release in theatres on February 13, 2026.

Panday and Aaryan shared the news with a collaborative post on Instagram on Sunday. The post comprised two pictures, the first with "31.12.25" written over it. Followed by a picture of the actors.

"Your last day of the year is with us. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri releases 31 Dec 2025 !! The year ends but Love Begins," read the caption.

The film also reunites Aaryan and Panday, who have previously worked together in 2019 film "Pati Patni Aur Woh". Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, the film was directed by Mudassar Aziz and emerged as a box office hit, earning over Rs 100 crore.

"Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri" also stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.