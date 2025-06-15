Kartik Aaryan celebrates one year of 'Chandu Champion': It transformed me mentally and physically

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan says "Chandu Champion" will always hold a special place in his heart as the film completed one year from its release.

Directed by Kabir Khan, whose credits include “Ek Tha Tiger”, “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, “83” and “Kabul Express”, the film released on June 14, 2024. It featured Aaryan in the role of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.

Aaryan shared a post on his Instagram handle on Saturday and penned a lengthy note along. The actor said the film transformed him mentally and physically.

"'Chandu Champion' will always hold a special place in my heart- not just because it has earned so many accolades, honours, and immense love both in India and on global platforms- but because it transformed me, both mentally and physically, forever," he began.

"Portraying India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Padma Shri Murlikant Petkar, on the big screen remains one of the most honorable and incredible achievements of my life. I hope this champion journey never stops… Thank you, Kabir sir and Said sir, for trusting me with this film. And heartfelt gratitude to the audience for always standing by my side in every decision I make." He also said the film has been selected for the 27th edition of the Shanghai International Film Festival, which began on Friday.

"Chandu Champion" also featured Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.