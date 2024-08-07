Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan to celebrate 'Chandu Champion' at IFFM

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan, the actor and director duo behind "Chandu Champion", will celebrate the sports drama at the upcoming edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

The festival, to be held in Melbourne from August 15 to 25, will showcase a diverse range of films that celebrate the rich tapestry of Indian cinema.

According to a release, Aaryan and Khan will also hold a special interactive fan session at the gala on August 17.

Inspired by the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, "Chandu Champion" stars Aaryan in the title role as a man across ages and phases, including being an Indian Army soldier, a wrestler, a boxer, a 1965 war veteran and a swimmer. The Hindi film released in theatres on June 14.

"We are excited to welcome Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan to IFFM for this special session. Their collaboration on 'Chandu Champion' has not only set a new benchmark for sports biopics but has also inspired audiences with its powerful narrative and exceptional performances.

"This session promises to be a highlight of the festival, offering fans and film enthusiasts a rare glimpse into the creative journey of two of India's most talented artists," festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said in a statement.

This would be Aaryan's second appearance at IFFM. Last year, he received the Rising Global Indian Superstar of Indian Cinema at the festival.