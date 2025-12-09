Kartik Aaryan meets Johnny Depp in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan surprised fans on Tuesday as he shared a picture alongside the Hollywood star Johnny Depp.

Aaryan attended the 5th edition of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival, where he met the actor. The festival commenced on December 4 and is set to conclude on December 13.

The "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" actor referred to his character Ruhaan "Rooh Baba" Randhawa from "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" franchise and Depp's popular role of Jack Sparrow from "Pirates of the Caribbean" in the caption.

Sharing the post on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Pirates of the Red Sea. JackSparrow x RoohBaba @johnnydepp." Aaryan will next feature in "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" alongside Ananya Panday. Directed by Sameer Vidwans of "Satyaprem Ki Katha" fame, the film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

It also reunites Aaryan and Panday, who have previously worked together in the 2019 film "Pati Patni Aur Woh". Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, the film was directed by Mudassar Aziz and emerged as a box office hit, earning over Rs 100 crore.

"Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" also stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. It will release alongside Agastya Nanda-starrer "Ikkis" on December 25. PTI ATR ATR ATR ATR