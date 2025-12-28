Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' earns Rs 21.24 crore in 3 days

New Delhi: "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri", featuring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles, has collected over Rs 20 crore at domestic box office in three days of its release.

The makers shared the box office numbers with a post on their Instagram handle on Sunday, which had the film's poster with a day-wise breakdown of the collection.

The film opened with Rs 8.46 crore and went on to earn Rs 6.03 and Rs 6.75 crore in the following days. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 21.24 crore. "Feeling the love to the core filled with madness. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - IN CINEMAS NOW! Book your tickets. Link in bio," read the caption.

"Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is directed by Sameer Vidwans of "Satyaprem Ki Katha" fame and is produced by Karan Johar under his production banner Dharma Productions. It released in theatres on Thursday The film also reunites Aaryan and Panday, who have previously worked together in the 2019 film "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, the film was directed by Mudassar Aziz and emerged as a box office hit, earning over Rs 100 crore.

"Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" also stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.