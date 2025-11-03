Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' to release on December 25

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri", featuring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles, will hit the big screen on December 25.

The upcoming film is directed by Sameer Vidwans of "Satyaprem Ki Katha" fame and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It was previously slated to release in theatres on December 31.

Panday and Aaryan shared the news with a collaborative post on Instagram on Monday. The post featured the film's poster. "I am coming again !! This time CHRISTMAS 25th DECEMBER #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri," read the caption.

The film also reunites Aaryan and Panday, who have previously worked together in the 2019 film "Pati Patni Aur Woh". Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, the film was directed by Mudassar Aziz and emerged as a box office hit, earning over Rs 100 crore.

"Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" also stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. It will release alongside Agastya Nanda-starrer "Ikkis".