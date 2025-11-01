Kartik Aaryan starts filming for 'Naagzilla'

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday said he has started shooting for his upcoming film "Naagzilla".

The 34-year-old actor shared the news with a post on his Instagram handle, which featured him holding a clapperboard with the film's title written over it. "Naagzilla" is set to release in theatres on August 14, 2026.

Aaryan also celebrated the first anniversary of his film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", which released on November 1, 2024. "1 Year of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. Day 1 of #Naagzilla. Har Har Mahadev. 14th August 2026," read the caption of the post.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film was the third instalment in the "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" franchise and went on to collect over Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office.

Aaryan will next feature in "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri", alongside Ananya Panday. The film will release in theatres on December 31 and is directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans.

It also reunites Aaryan with Panday, who previously worked together in 2019's film "Pati Patni Aur Woh" from Mudassar Aziz. It also starred Bhumi Pednekar and was a remake of the 1978 film with the same title.