Kartik Aaryan starts shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday started shooting for the third instalment of the horror comedy franchise "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", which he described as the "biggest film" of his career.

The actor, who also starred in 2022's "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", shared the update on his Instagram page.

"Starting the biggest film of my career today. #Shubharambh #BhoolBhulaiyaa3," Aaryan captioned his picture seeking god's blessings.

The upcoming film will be helmed by "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" director Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series. It will hit the screens on Diwali.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" will also feature Vidya Balan, who played the iconic role of Manjulika in Priyadarshan's "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" (2007), and "Animal" star Triptii Dimri.

Aaryan's next release is Kabir Khan's sports drama "Chandu Champion", set to be released in June.