Kartik Aaryan to star in Karan Johar's production 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday announced "Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri", a romantic comedy that will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

The film will mark the maiden collaboration between Johar and Aaryan. It will be directed by Sameer Vidwans, who earlier helmed Aaryan's 2023 hit "Satyaprem Ki Katha".

Johar took to his Instagram handle and shared a teaser of the project, which will be released in theatres in 2026.

"Wrapped in romance, here comes the best Christmas gift ever from us to you! Starring Kartik Aaryan - 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' is coming to cinemas in 2026. Directed by Sameer Vidwans," the filmmaker posted.

Johar will produce "Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri" along with Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta. Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishore Arora of Namah Pictures will also produce.

In 2019, it was announced that Aaryan and Johar would work together on "Dostana 2", a sequel to the 2008 hit "Dostana".

Two years later, the makers said they will be recasting for the movie amid rumours about differences between the producer and the actor.