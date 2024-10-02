Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at 'Namo Bharat' event

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, co-stars of the upcoming film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", walked the ramp for celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the 'Namo Bharat: Walk for Courage, Walk for Service, and Walk for Heritage' event.

In an Instagram post, Malhotra said the fashion show was held on Tuesday night in Mumbai as part of the Seva Pakhwada (fortnight of service) to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday on September 17.

The fashion show, which presented Malhotra's 'Evara' collection 2024/25, saw models share the ramp with cancer survivors like Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap, and Hina Khan as well as terror attack heroes.

"Last night was a magical night... Fashion show that had on ramp alongside models were terror attack heroes and cancer survivors honouring our textiles, craftsmen, our heritage and culture during Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's legacy during #sevapakhwada2024...

"Our showstoppers take time off from their busy schedule @kartikaaryan @triptiidimri graced the ramp with love making all of it a memorable and worthwhile night (sic)" Malhotra wrote.

The event was a testament to the resilience of Indians and the beauty of the country's textiles, he added.

"Celebrating Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji’s birthday through Seva Pakhwada filled my heart with pride. Thank you to all the brave survivors for sharing your inspiring stories with us. Together, we honour the spirit of India!" the couturier said in an X post.

Seva Pakhwada will continue till October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a practice the BJP has been following annually for the past several years. PTI RDS RB