Kartik Aaryan wraps 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' shoot

Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) Actor Kartik Aaryan wrapped shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" on Thursday.

Aaryan, 33, made the announcement through his Instagram story. The actor shared a picture of the cake which had "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 FILM WRAP" written on it. He also captioned "This Diwali" below the post, hinting at the film's release date.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" is the third sequel of the franchise and is helmed by Anees Bazmee, who also directed the second sequel released in 2022.

The film will star Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan, the star of the 2007 film, in lead roles. Dimri, 30, is a new addition to the story.

The first part featured Akshay Kumar, Balan and Shiney Ahuja in lead roles. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film was a massive success.

The second installment, which had nothing to do with the story of the first film except from the title, released in 2022. Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani were the main stars in the movie.

The shooting for "'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'" began on March 9 this year. The actor made a post on his Instagram handle with the caption, "Starting The Biggest Film Of My Career Today".

Produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, the horror-comedy is slated to hit the big screens on November 1.

Aaryan's last project was "Chandu Champion", a biopic on India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. The film was directed by Kabir Khan.