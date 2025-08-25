Kashmiri actor Farhana Bhat enters 'Bigg Boss 19'

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Kashmiri actor-activist Farhana Bhat, best known for her roles in Bollywood films such as "Laila Majnu" and "Notebook", is one of the 16 contestants in the popular reality show "Bigg Boss 19".

Bhat, who is known to be a fearless voice against terrorism in the Valley, made her acting debut in 2016 with the comedy-drama film "Sunshine Music Tours and Travels". Her latest work includes the 2023 film "Country of Blind" from Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

Speaking about her journey, well-wishers from the Valley have expressed how Bhat represents a new face of Kashmiri youth — educated, bold, peace-loving, and unafraid to challenge wrongs.

"Bigg Boss" is an Indian adaptation of the international show "Big Brother".

The show features contestants who have to live in the same house, isolated from the outside world. During their stay, they are assigned various tasks and get nominated for elimination.

The 28-year-old actor will feature alongside 15 other contestants in the show, including Amaal Malik, Zeeshan Quadri, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Tanya Mittal, and Baseer Ali.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the latest season premiered on JioHotstar on August 24. PTI ATR ATR BK BK