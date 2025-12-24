Kate Hudson says she turned down 'Spider-Man' role in 2002 movie

Los Angeles, Dec 24 (PTI) Hollywood star Kate Hudson almost played Mary Jane Watson in the original "Spider-Man" movie opposite Tobey Maguire.

The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star said she turned down the role that was finally played by Kirsten Dunst in the 2002 movie during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" with Any Cohen.

"It's one of those things where I look back like, ‘That would have been nice to be in a 'Spider-Man' movie'," she said.

"But at the same time, I did a movie called 'Four Feathers'. I got to meet Heath Ledger who became a very good friend and I got an experience that I would have never had," Hudson said.

"Four Feathers" released a few months after "Spider-Man" and was a war drama starring Hudson and Ledger.

"A part of me is like, 'Life happens exactly the way it's supposed to. And so, I’m grateful for it. But I do look at it and I'm like, 'Aw, it would have been fun to be (Mary Jane)'." "Spider-Man" was one of the biggest hits of the year and kickstarted a trilogy with Sam Raimi directing all the movies in the franchise.

After Maguire, the web-casting hero was played by Andrew Garfield. Tom Holland is the new star who plays the character in the standalone movies as well as in the Marvel franchise. Maguire and Garfield returned to play the character in Holland-starrer multiverse drama "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021. PTI BK BK BK