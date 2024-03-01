Kate Winslet says fans recognise her more for 'The Holiday' role, not 'Titanic'

Los Angeles: Oscar winner Actor Kate Winslet says that more people recognise her for her role in the 2006 romantic comedy "The Holiday" than "Titanic", the 1997 disaster epic.

During an appearance at "The Tonight Show", host Jimmy Fallon asked the actor if she knew "The Holiday", a Christmas movie by Nancy Meyers, would be a big hit.

In her reply, Winslet said: "People come up to me in the street more about 'The Holiday' and the episode of 'Extras' (TV show) that I did than 'Titanic'. I promise you. Especially at Christmas." In James Cameron's multiple award-winning blockbuster "Titanic", she and Leonardo DiCaprio starred as members of different social classes who fall in love during the maiden and doomed voyage of the Titanic ship.

"The Holiday", however, was the story of two lovelorn women — played by Winslet and Cameron Diaz — from opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean who swap their homes to escape heartbreak during the Christmas and holiday season.

Winslet, 48, further said women often tell her they watch the rom-com every Christmas as a ritual.

"What's so lovely is that mothers and daughters come up to me in the grocery store and they say, 'OK, we just love 'The Holiday'. It's our little ritual at Christmas.' "And they have things that they eat every year. They sit down, it's a tradition, and I just love that. That's something I never would have expected, this sort of mother-daughter connection around a film like that. It's so nice," she added.

The actor's latest project is the upcoming miniseries "The Regime", a political satire from HBO.