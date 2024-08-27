Kate Winslet to headline Hulu series 'The Spot'

Los Angeles: Oscar winner Kate Winslet is set to collaborate with Disney-owned streaming service Hulu for her new series project.

Titled "The Spot", the show comes from Ed Solomon, best known for writing movies such as "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure", "Men in Black", "Charlie's Angels" and "Now You See Me".

According to American news outlet Variety, the show will follow a successful surgeon (Winslet) and her schoolteacher husband who begin to suspect that she may be responsible for a child’s hit-and-run death.

"Their quest for truth spirals into a web of mounting suspicion and dark secrets, testing their resolve and their relationship as they confront the possibility of hidden guilt and betrayal," the official logline read.

Solomon will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner of “The Spot”. Winslet will also executive produce under her Juggle Productions banner.

Hollywood studio A24 will produce the project along with 20th Television.

In her career of 30 years, Winslet has featured in several blockbusters and critically-acclaimed movies such as "Sense and Sensibility", "Titanic", "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind", "Little Children" and "The Holiday".

She had won an Academy Award for best actress for her role as Hanna Schmitz, a former Nazi camp guard, in "The Reader" in 2009.

Kinslet has also been part of many hit series, including "Mildred Pierce", "Mare of Easttown" and most recently "The Regime", which debuted on HBO.