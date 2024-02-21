Kathak exponents dance their way into Guinness World Records

Khajuraho (MP), Feb 20 (PTI) As many as 1,484 Kathak exponents dancing on the rhythm of 'Raga Basant' in Khajuraho, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Madhya Pradesh, created a Guinness World Record on Tuesday, said the state government.

The record was created on the opening day of the 50th Khajuraho Dance Festival organised by the state government, an official release said.

"The largest Kathak dance was achieved by the Department of Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, during 50th Khajuraho Dance Festival on February 20," said a certificate issued by the Guinness World Records.

Following the achivement, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced to set up the country's first gurukul for training of tribal and folk arts in Khajuraho, said the release.

Yadav said the festival of cultural revival is being celebrated all over India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In this series, this sadhana dedicated to Lord Nataraja Mahadev will become the pride of Indian culture and guide the future generations, he said.

"Dance and worship is the path of worship of God. This is a sacred medium of direct contact with God," the CM said.

Yadav congratulated dance gurus and dancers from different cities of the state for creating the record.

Under the choreography of renowned dance guru Rajendra Gangani, dancers from different cities of the state presented a 20-minute performance composed in Raga Basant.

"The proposed gurukul will be envisioned in such a way that traditional skills and indigenous knowledge systems will be protected along with their holistic development in rural life. Along with this, the legacy of ancestors will also get expanded," Yadav said.

It may be noted that a performance by 1,282 tabla players, playing simultaneously at the Tal Darbar programme under the Tansen Samaroh in Gwalior a month-and-a-half ago, had also found a place in the Guinness World Records. PTI COR MAS RSY