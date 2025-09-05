Katherine Waterston boards filmmaker Paul Greengrass's upcoming film

Los Angeles, Sep 5 (PTI) Hollywood actor Katherine Waterston is the newest addition to the cast of Oscar-nominated director Paul Greengrass's upcoming feature film.

According to Deadline, Andrew Garfield is set to lead the yet-untitled film, playing the role of a legendary rebellious leader who formed an army to oppose King Richard II.

Jason Blum is producing through Blumhouse, alongside Greg Goodman, Joanna Kaye and Greengrass. Lars Sylvest will also produce via Thank You Pictures and Joe Neurauter via Supernix.

Production for the film is scheduled to start later this year, reported Deadline.

The details of Waterston's character have been kept under wraps.

Waterston is known for her lead role in the Paramount series "The Agency", "The Fantastic Beasts" franchise and was last seen in Netflix's "Fear Street: Prom Queen". She will next be starring in 'Park Avenue" and "Fakham Hall".

Greengrass has directed movies such as action-thriller "Bourne" franchise, "United 93" and "Captain Phillips".

His next project, "The Lost Bus" starring Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera, will have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival followed by a digital release on Apple TV+.