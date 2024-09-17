Katie Leung of 'Harry Potter' fame to play antagonist in 'Bridgerton' season 4

Los Angeles, Sep 17 (PTI) Actor Katie Leung, best known for playing Harry Potter's love interest Cho Chang in the "Harry Potter" film franchise, has boarded the cast of the fourth season of the Netflix period drama "Bridgerton".

The actor will play the antagonist Lady Araminta Gun in the upcoming chapter of the popular series, set to explore the love story between Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

According to Entertainment Weekly, Araminta is a "twice-married and twice-widowed" woman with two daughters debuting on the marriage mart in the upcoming season.

Michelle Mao ("Goosebumps") and Isabella Wei ("The Crow") will play Araminta's daughters, Rosamund and Posy, respectively.

"Fabulous, discerning, and blunt, Araminta does not respond well when anything — or anyone — threatens her standing in society.

"Unfortunately for Sophie, the widow has her sights set on Benedict as she works to get at least one of her daughters married off," read her character description.

The fourth season of "Bridgerton" is adapted from "An Offer from a Gentleman", the third of Julia Quinn novels.

It will centre on Benedict, the second Bridgerton sibling, as he meets and falls in love with a mysterious masked woman at his mother's masquerade ball.

The third installment in the series, following the friends-to-lovers story of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, premiered in May. PTI RDS RDS RDS