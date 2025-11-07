Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Friday announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy.

The couple shared the announcement in a joint statement posted on their respective Instagram accounts.

"Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025 — Katrina & Vicky,” the post read.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021 at a private ceremony in Rajasthan.

The couple announced Katrina's pregnancy in September this year. At the time, they had shared a polaroid where the two were seen looking joyfully at Katrina's baby bump.

"On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," they wrote in the caption.

Vicky most recently appeared in the period drama "Chhaava" and is set to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love and War" alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Katrina was last seen in the 2024 thriller "Merry Christmas" opposite Vijay Sethupathi.