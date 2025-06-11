Katrina Kaif appointed global brand ambassador for Maldives

Male, Jun 10 (PTI) Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has been appointed as the global brand ambassador for Maldives, the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) announced on Tuesday.

The MMPRC, also known as Visit Maldives, announced Kaif, 41, as the new face of the ‘Sunny Side of Life’, a new campaign to promote the island nation, a popular tourist and honeymoon destination.

Kaif expressed delight at being chosen as the face of the campaign, Sun Online reported.

“The Maldives represents the pinnacle of luxury and natural beauty — a place where elegance meets tranquillity. I’m honoured to be chosen as the face of the Sunny Side of Life,” she said.

“This collaboration is about bringing the finest travel experiences to global audiences, and I’m excited to help people around the world discover the unique charm and world-class offerings of this extraordinary destination.” Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO and Managing Director of Visit Maldives, said that Kaif, with her vibrant personality and global fanbase, is the perfect face for Maldivian tourism.

"We are thrilled to welcome Katrina as our global brand ambassador. Her vibrant personality and strong connection with audiences worldwide make her a perfect representative for the Sunny Side of Life,” he said.

The collaboration comes as Visit Maldives launches its Summer Sale campaign, designed to entice more travellers to the island nation. PTI GSP GSP