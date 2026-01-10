Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their son Vihaan

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared a picture alongside their son on social media and said they have named him Vihaan Kaushal.

The couple uploaded a collaborative post on their respective Instagram handles on Wednesday as they announced the news.

The post featured the couple holding Vihaan's hand. "Our Ray of Light. Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in a instant. Gratitude beyond words," read the caption.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021. They welcomed their son on November 7, 2025.

The duo announced it with a post on Instagram, which read, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025 — Katrina & Vicky." Katrina last featured in Sriram Raghavan's "Merry Christmas", which released in January 2024. Vicky's latest work is "Chhaava". Released in 2025, the film was directed by Laxman Utekar and went on to become a hit at the box office.

The actor will next feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love & War" alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

It also marks the first collaboration of Vicky with the filmmaker.