Katy Perry announces new song 'Woman's World'

Los Angeles, Jun 18 (PTI) Singer-songwriter Katy Perry has announced that she will release "Woman's World", the first single from her upcoming sixth album on July 11.

In an Instagram post, the 39-year-old said the music video of the track will drop a day later, on July 12.

"WOMAN'S WORLD SONG JULY 11 VIDEO JULY 12 PRE-SAVE + PRE-ORDER GET READY TO POP OF KATYPERRY.COM," Perry captioned the clip featuring her in a mesh top and metallic armour-like pants.

This is her first musical project after she quit the reality singing show "American Idol" season 22 as a judge.

Perry's last studio album was the 12-track "Smile", which released back in 2020.

She is yet to announce the title of the sixth studio album.