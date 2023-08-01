Advertisment
'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15 to premiere on Independence Day eve

NewsDrum Desk
01 Aug 2023 1 Minutes read
Representative image

Mumbai: "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC), hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, will return for its 15th season on August 14, channel Sony TV has announced.

The long-running quiz game show will air on weekdays at 9 pm.

Sony TV shared the premiere date of "KBC" on its official Twitter page Monday night.

"Gyaandaar, Dhandaar aur Shaandaar tareeke se, #KaunBanegaCrorepati aa raha hai aapse milne ek naye roop mein! "Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati 14th Aug se, Som-Shukr raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par," the channel said in the tweet.

Last week, Bachchan said he had started preparing for the 15th edition of the show.

The 80-year-old actor has hosted "KBC" since its first season in 2000, except for the third chapter in 2007, which was presented by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

