Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam to celebrate five decades in music with concert

Mumbai: Playback singer Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam is set to embark on a celebration of her five decades in music with a special concert here.

Known for her mesmerising voice and unparalleled versatility, Kavita has recorded over 28,000 songs across various languages, making her one of the most prolific and beloved artists in the history of Indian music.

This one-of-a-kind concert titled “The K Factor” will showcase the very best of her expansive repertoire, with performances of her most popular songs from different genres, predominantly Bollywood.

The concert will also feature exclusive video projections, offering audiences a rare glimpse into the experiences and memories of some of the most celebrated names in the Indian entertainment industry.

Renowned artists and composers, including Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit, Pyarelal Sharma, AR Rahman, Javed Akhtar, and others, will share personal anecdotes and reflections about their collaborations with Kavita, adding a deeply personal touch to this star-studded tribute.

Some of the most popular songs that Kavita has sung in Hindi cinema include "Koi mil gaya", 'Dheeme Dheeme", "Ishq Bina", "Kay Sera Sera" and "Aaj Main Upar".