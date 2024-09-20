Kaviyoor Ponnamma, beloved matriarch of Malayalam cinema, dies

Kochi, Sep 20 (PTI) Veteran Malayalam actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma, who had a career spanning over six decades, mostly portraying motherly characters, died at a private hospital here on Friday, hospital sources said.

She was 80.

Ponnamma had been undergoing treatment for cancer since last May.

Hospital sources said she was diagnosed with stage four cancer.

"She was admitted to the hospital on September 3, but her condition worsened," hospital authorities said in a statement.

She breathed her last at 5.33 PM on Friday.

Her body will be kept at Kalamassery Municipal Townhall on Saturday for the public to pay homage, film industry sources said. Thereafter, it will be taken to her residence in Aluva, where the cremation will be held on the premises.

With an illustrious career spanning six decades, Ponnamma leaves behind a legacy of over 700 films, predominantly portraying iconic mother roles.

Her first film was 'Sreerama Pattabhishekam' in 1962. She went on to act in over 700 movies and remained active until 2021. She also appeared in over 27 Malayalam television serials and sang a few songs in films.

Born on September 10, 1945 in Kaviyoor near Thiruvalla, she began her acting career as a theater artist at the age of 14.

The senior actor is known for her quintessential mother roles to many actors, including legends like Sathyan, Prem Nazir, and Mohanlal, among others.

At just 20-years-old, Ponnamma played the mother to renowned actors Sathyan and Madhu in the 1965 film 'Thommente Makkal', marking the start of a remarkable career in maternal roles.

Over the years, she garnered critical acclaim for her nuanced portrayals, particularly as the mother of actor Mohanlal, a role that solidified her as a beloved figure in Malayalam cinema.

In her decades-spanning acting career, Ponnamma won the State Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1971, 1972, 1973, and 1994.

Her performances in 'Pravaham', 'Odayil Ninnum', 'Theerthayathra', 'Abhijathyam', 'Thaniyavarthanam', 'Arayannangalude Veedu', 'Nandanam', 'Kireedom', and many more are cherished by Keralites.

Ponnamma was also a trained Carnatic singer and had mentioned in interviews that she aspired to be a classical singer like M S Subbulakshmi. However, life took a different turn, and she became an actor.

Condolences poured in from all walks of life, including senior politicians such as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and various ministers.

Vijayan expressed his sorrow over the veteran actor's demise, saying, "An important chapter in Malayalam cinema comes to a close." He said she embodied the essence of motherhood on screen for decades.

"Her effortless portrayals of Malayali women have left an indelible mark on our collective memory. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and all those who cherish Malayalam cinema," Vijayan posted on 'X'.

Minister P Rajeeve said that Ponnamma's death was a significant loss to the Malayalam film fraternity.

Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer said that Ponnamma was beloved by Keralites for her memorable mother roles. PTI RRT KH