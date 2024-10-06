Keanu Reeves escapes injury during pro auto racing debut

London, Oct 6 (PTI) "John Wick" star Keanu Reeves, who recently made his professional auto racing debut, spun out at the track after his car went off track event.

According to The Guardian, the 60-year-old was competing in the Toyota GR Cup on Saturday at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana, the US.

Reeves found his way into the grass without a collision on the exit of turn nine but was quick to return to the racing lane, signalling that he was uninjured.

The actor qualified 31st out of the 35 cars and ran as high as the 21st position and successfully avoided a first lap crash in turn 14.

He finished 25th in the 45-minute race.

Reeves previously emerged winner at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in the celebrity race in 2009.

As part of the Toyota GR Cup, he has a second race scheduled for Sunday.