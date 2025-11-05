Keanu Reeves to team up with Tim Miller for 'Shiver'

Los Angeles, Nov 5 (PTI) Keanu Reeves is teaming up with "Deadpool" director Tim Miller for an upcoming science-fiction movie "Shiver".

Matthew Vaugh, known for the "Kingsman" franchise", will be producing the film for Marv Films along with Aaron Ryder, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ian Shorr has penned the script of "Shiver", which has been described as having shades of "Edge of Tomorrow" as per the outlet. The Tom Cruise led sci-fi movie "Edge of Tomorrow" was about a soldier trapped in a time loop during an alien invasion.

According to the outlet, while the movie's plot is being kept under the wraps, it is said to be about a smuggler who finds himself in a tricky situation while on a job at the Caribbean Sea.

Besides Ryan Reynold-starrer "Deadpool", Miller has directed the 2019 film "Terminator: Dark Fate" and is also the co-creator of the animated anthology series "Love, Death & Robots".

Reeves had a busy year appearing in the "John Wick" documentary titled "Wick Is Pain", featuring as the character in the spin-off "Ballerina" as well as starring in Aziz Ansari's "Good Fortune". PTI SMR SMR BK BK