Kedar Shinde announces new film 'Aaipan Bhari Deva'

Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) Filmmaker Kedar Shinde is set to direct Marathi film "Aaipan Bhari Deva", following the success of his 2023 blockbuster "Baipan Bhari Deva".

Advertisment

Shinde and production banner Jio Studios made the announcement on Friday on the occasion of International Women's Day.

While "Baipan Bhari Deva" celebrated sisterhood, "Aaipan Bhari Deva" is dedicated to motherhood, according to a press release.

Shinde said the overwhelming response to "Baipan Bhari Deva" inspired him to delve deeper into a woman's mind.

Advertisment

"With success comes responsibility, and while planning my next film, I thought being a mother has so many facets and a mother’s emotions are like a bottomless sea, why not make a film dedicated to all mothers? 'Aaipan Bhari Deva' is not just for all women…but for every human being…Because everyone has a mother..." the filmmaker said in a statement.

Other details of "Aaipan Bhari Deva", written by Vaishali Naik and Omkar Mangesh Dutt, are under wraps.

The upcoming film is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Kedar Shinde Productions, Jyoti Deshpande and Bela Shinde, co-produced by Ajit Bhure.

"Baipan Bhari Deva", starring Rohini Hattangadi, Vandana Gupte, Sukanya Kulkarni, Shilpa Navalkar, Suchitra Bandekar, and Deepa Parab, emerged as the second highest grossing Marathi film of all time with Rs 92 crore worldwide at the box office. PTI RDS RDS RDS