Keegan-Michael Key to feature in 'Only Murders in the Building 5'

Los Angeles, Mar 7 (PTI) Actor Keegan-Michael Key has become the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming hit crime comedy series "Only Murders in the Building 5".

Key, who has been a part of projects like "Don't Think Twice" and "Wonka", will star in a recurring role alongside Steve Martin, Steve Short and Selena Gomez, according to entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the Hulu show follows three neighbours in a New York City apartment, played by Martin, Short and Gomez, who come together to record a true crime podcast about the murder of a fellow resident.

"Only Murders in the Building 4" released in August last year. It was renewed for the fifth season a month later. The production on the series began earlier this week.

Key's latest work includes "Dear Santa" alongside Jack Black. He will next star in Amazon MGM Studios' crime thriller film "Play Dirty". Directed by Shane Black, it has Mark Wahlberg in the lead role.