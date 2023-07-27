Keeping fingers crossed till the end: Alia Bhatt ahead of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' release

Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) On the eve of the release of "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani", actor Alia Bhatt said she is excited to find out the audiences' response to the film, hoping she and co-star Ranveer Singh pass the "exam" on Friday.

In the film, Ranveer plays Rocky, a fitness enthusiast who hails from a Punjabi family, while Alia's character Rani is a journalist from a Bengali household.

The actors, who have been on a multiple city-tour to promote "Rocky Aur Rani...", landed in the city on Thursday.

"Looking at your faces, initial reports of the picture are very good and we are really excited," said Ranveer.

"We have come to Rocky's land, Punjab. I am excited. The film is releasing tomorrow, the exam is tomorrow. Like Ranveer said, initial reports are exciting. We always keep our fingers crossed till the very end. We hope everyone will like the film," Alia told reporters here.

Directed by Karan Johar and backed by Dharma Productions, "Rocky Aur Rani..." also features cinema veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Working with the three stars was a "great honour", said Ranveer.

"The kind of stature Dharam ji commands, the kind of aura he has, he is one of our greatest superstars ever.. He is very generous as a person. It's been a privilege... (It is surreal and unreal to have shared screen space with not just him but Jaya Bachchan madam and Shabana Azmi ji as well," he added.

The actor said he "froze" while doing his first scene in the film, which was a face-to-face conversation with Dharmendra.

"When someone said 'roll camera', that was when it hit me that 'Oh my God! It is Dharmendra'. I had to collect myself quickly and perform. It was a surreal moment for me, sharing the screen space with such a legend. I was almost tongue tied and froze," he recalled.

Ranveer said "Rocky Aur Rani" is a "clash between two very opposite, but strong personalities".

"A feisty, spunky Bengali journalist and a Punjabi munda," he added. Alia said the film celebrates the diverse culture of India.

"Rocky Aur Rani...", slated to be released Friday, also stars Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly, and Aamir Bashir. PTI SUN NB BK RDS RDS