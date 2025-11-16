Keerthy Suresh becomes celebrity advocate for UNICEF India

New Delhi: National award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh has been appointed as the new celebrity advocate for UNICEF India.

The actor has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam cinema, and will now join the personalities who champion for the rights of children with UNICEF.

She will lend her voice and influence to advance children’s and adolescents’ mental health and well-being, along with other key child rights priorities, helping to build greater awareness and action for every child, according to a press release.

Suresh said she is honoured to join UNICEF India.

"Children are our greatest responsibility and our greatest hope. I have always believed that nurturing, loving care builds the foundation for children to develop the social and emotional skills they need to lead happy, healthy, and fulfilling lives. I am honoured to join hands with UNICEF India to raise awareness and inspire action so that every child, regardless of background or ability, can thrive," Suresh said in a statement.

"UNICEF India is pleased to join hands with esteemed actor, Keerthy Suresh. Her profound connection with audiences provides a powerful and inspiring platform to advocate for children’s rights and well-being. As UNICEF India’s Celebrity Advocate, she brings passion and influence to our shared mission to reach every child, every young person - especially the most vulnerable - with the quality support and services they need to be safe, healthy and equipped to pursue their dreams," Cynthia McCaffrey, representative of UNICEF India, added.

The actor who last appeared in "Uppu Kappurambu" will be next seen in the upcoming film "Revolver Rita" alongside Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil and Redin Kingsley.