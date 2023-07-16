Keerthy Suresh's next film titled 'Kannivedi'

Chennai, Jul 16 (PTI) National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh has announced that her next film is titled "Kannivedi".

The actor, who is basking in the success of her recent release "Maamannan", shared the update on her Twitter page.

"Here's to my next, #Kannivedi. Need all your love and support. @DreamWarriorpic @ganeshraj @RakshanVJ @namikay1 @madheshmanickam @eforeditor @SaktheeArtDir @prabhu_sr," Keerthy tweeted on Saturday.

She also shared a series of pictures from the pooja ceremony to mark the beginning of the project.

"Kannivedi" will be directed by debutant Ganesh Raj and produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures.

Keerthy's next theatrical release is "Bhola Shankar". PTI RDS RDS RDS