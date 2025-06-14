Keira Knightley on being called 'terrible actor' and receiving Oscar nomination:Was quite confusing

Los Angeles, Jun 14 (PTI) British star Keira Knightley says there was a point when she was "seen as a terrible actress" and had an Oscar nomination at the same time, which turned quite confusing for her.

The 40-year-old actor recently reunited with her "Pride & Prejudice" co-star Rosamund Pike on the occasion of the film's 20th anniversary. The romantic drama was released on September 16, 2005.

She recalled receiving criticism for her performance in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest", which released in 2006. It was the same year she got nominated in the 'Best Actress' category at the Oscars for "Pride & Prejudice".

“‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ had already come out, but I think in the public consciousness, I was seen as a terrible actress. But I had this phenomenally big success with ‘Pirates.’ And I think (‘Pride & Prejudice’) was the first one that was a phenomenally big success, but was also critically acclaimed," Knightley told fashion magazine Vanity Fair in an interview.

"So I remember it coming out maybe the same year, maybe around the same time as ‘Pirates 2.’ And I got the worst reviews ever for that, and then also being nominated for an Oscar at the same time— it was, in my 21-year-old head, quite confusing," she added.

Directed by Joe Wright, "Pride & Prejudice" was adapted from Jane Austen's novel by the same name. "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest" was the second installment of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" film series. It was helmed by Gore Verbinski.