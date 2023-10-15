Keith David, Stephanie Beatriz to voice star in Prime Video animated series 'Hazbin Hotel'

Los Angeles, Oct 15 (PTI) Veteran actor Keith David and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Stephanie Beatriz are part of the voice cast of Prime Video's upcoming animated show "Hazbin Hotel".

The streaming service announced the show's cast during its presentation at the New York Comic Con on Saturday.

The first season of the series will also voice star Erika Henningsen, Alex Brightman, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Christian Borle and Joel Perez, a press release said.

The eight-episode show will premiere January 2024 on Prime Video and has already been renewed for season two.

The animated musical comedy series follows Charlie (Henningsen), the princess of Hell, as she attempts to rehabilitate demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom.

“After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be ‘checking out’ into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie (Beatriz), and their first test subject, adult film-star Angel Dust (Roman), stick by her side.

"When a powerful entity known as the ‘Radio Demon’ reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavours, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality," the official plotline read.

"Hazbin Hotel" is created and directed by Vivienne Medrano, based on her popular animated pilot released on YouTube in 2019. It is produced by A24 and FOX Entertainment’s animation studio Bento Box Entertainment. PTI RB RB RB