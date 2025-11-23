Kendrick Lamar’s comedy with ‘South Park’ creators delayed again

Los Angeles, Nov 23 (PTI) American rapper Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming comedy with "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone has been postponed once more, with no new date announced.

The yet-untitled film is written by Vernon Chatman, with Lamar and Dave Free producing under their banner pgLang, while Parker and Stone are producing for Park County.

“It’s true — we’re moving (again)… We’re working hard at finishing the movie,” pgLang and Park County said in a joint statement.

The Paramount Pictures project was originally slated for a July 4, 2025 debut but in March this year, the studio shifted the release to March 20, 2026, citing scheduling conflicts arising from Lamar’s co-headlining tour with SZA and overlapping commitments for Parker and Stone, who continue to work on their long-running animated series "South Park".

Paramount chief Brian Robbins had described the screenplay as “one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read” during CinemaCon last year, where he also announced that production would begin in the summer.

Parker and Stone, best known for creating "South Park" in 1997, have also worked on the 2004 satire "Team America: World Police" and co-wrote the Tony-winning Broadway musical "The Book of Mormon".

Lamar, who has had a busy year, headlined the Super Bowl LIX halftime show and won five Grammys at the 2025 ceremony. The rapper recently earned nine nominations for the 2026 Grammys. PTI SMR RB