‘Kennedy’ will elevate me in a different way, hopefully will get more work: Sunny Leone

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Sunny Leone is hopeful that her role in Anurag Kashyap's "Kennedy" will lead to better parts and a shift in the industry's perception of her as an actor. Leone plays Charlie in the film where she becomes entangled in the world of the protagonist, Uday Shetty, played by Rahul Bhat, a former cop turned contract killer.

She describes Charlie as mysterious, fragile and yet strong.

Leone said Kashyap first contacted her husband and manager, Daniel Weber, who insisted the director speak to her directly.

“I never in a million years thought that he was going to call me and say, ‘Hey, I’ve a part, will you come in for an audition?’ I was blown away by just the offer. When I hung up the phone, I got scared and extremely nervous. Just the idea of having this chance to be able to be a part of something that is larger than anything I've done before,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

“Just being able to work with him is really like a dream. It still is a dream. I was so happy and so in disbelief for so long. I was like, until I reach the set, I don't think I'm going to believe that I'm a part of this,” she added.

The neo-noir film, which premiered in the Cannes sidebar Midnight Screenings, follows Kennedy aka Uday Shetty (Bhat), leading a double life as a cab driver while carrying out hits for corrupt Police Commissioner Rasheed Khan. Haunted by the loss of his son and his broken family, Kennedy searches for redemption in a city that won’t let him escape his past.

With “Kennedy”, which is set to debut on ZEE5 on February 20, Leone, who is most famous for her special songs in films like ‘Baby Doll’, ‘Laila Main Laila’, and ‘Chaar Botal Vodka’, is optimistic the film will be a turning point in her career.

“I believe that it’s one of those films, where all the people I met, directors and producers, are like, ‘This is the film that’s going to change your image or career’. I do think that this is one of those films that does elevate me in a different way, and hopefully will get more work.” “Kennedy” marks the maiden collaboration between Kashyap and Leone, who has appeared in reality TV shows like “Bigg Boss”, “Splitsvilla”. She has acted in films such as “Jism 2”, “Mastizaade”, and did special songs like ‘Laila Main Laila’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s “Raees”, ‘Piya More’ from Ajay Devgn-starrer “Badshaho” and many others.

“Anurag sir and I shared some very special moments together. Like, we would be talking about either our past or different stories and things about our lives. I felt like I was seen and heard and I felt I was in a safe place emotionally, which then really helped me on screen as well.

"So, that was something that's so important and very few people will do that for you, where you feel safe and heard and you're able to do what you need to do. And know that you're in good hands,” Leone added.

The film also features Mohit Takalkar, Megha Burman, Aamir Dalvi, Abhilash Thapliyal, and Karishma Modi in pivotal roles.