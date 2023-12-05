Thiruvananthapuram to host short film festival on autism

Thiruvananthapuram: The Centre for Autism and other Disabilities Rehabilitation Research and Education (CADRRE) on Tuesday announced an international short film festival on autism.

Titled as CIFA, the CADRRE International Film festival on Autism, invited entries of short films between one to five minutes duration that explore the diverse narratives and experiences related to Autism in a positive manner, the organisers said.

The festival, set to take place here, will award the best film with a cash prize and an official certificate of recognition.

A jury, comprising experts in the fields of film and autism, would be announced later, the organisers said, adding that the deadline for submission of entries is December 29.

The award ceremony will be conducted on the World Autism Awareness Day on April 2.