Kerala CM, Mohanlal wish Kamal Haasan on his 70th birthday

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 7 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal greeted legendary actor-politician Kamal Haasan on his 70th birthday on Thursday.

Advertisment

In a post on X, Mohanlal wrote, “Happy Birthday, dear Kamal Haasan sir! May this year bring you even greater success and joy as you continue sharing your artistry, creativity, and dedication with the world.” CM Vijayan, in his message on X, described Kamal Haasan as a true icon of cinema and a passionate advocate for secular and democratic values.

“Happy birthday to my dear friend @kamalhaasan. A true icon of cinema and a passionate advocate for secular and democratic values, Kamal has carved a unique space in our hearts through his art and public interventions.

His admiration for Kerala and Keralites is inspiring. Wishing him joy for the life ahead,” the CM wrote.

Advertisment

Malayalam film director T K Rajeev Kumar, whose 1989 thriller film ‘Chanakyan’ starring Kamal was a huge hit, said the actor was a true professional who knew all the nuances of movie-making.

“It is his passion for cinema that takes him ahead. He is not bothered about victories or failures,” Kumar wrote in an article in a Malayalam daily. PTI MVG MVG ROH