Kerala govt promises action on allegations of actor Vincy Aloshious against Shine Tom Chacko

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 18 (PTI) The Kerala government on Friday made it clear that action will be taken in connection with Malayalam actor Vincy Aloshious' recent allegation that her co-actor Shine Tom Chacko used drugs on the sets of a movie.

State Excise Minister M B Rajesh told reporters here that his department will investigate the matter based on the information that is available till now even if Aloshious is not lodging a complaint with the authorities.

The minister also said that drug use will not be permitted in any sector, including the film industry.

"No place will be exempted or given a special consideration where drug use is concerned. Wherever we get information about drug use, it will be investigated. If we get information about drug use on film sets, it will be probed. Cinema sets are not sacred places," Rajesh said.

Taking a similar stand, state Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian said that the allegations by the actor were serious and said that action will be taken against use of drugs in the film industry without any exception.

Cherian, in a statement, said that the allegations by Aloshious will be investigated.

He also welcomed and commended her stand in the matter and said that such trends of drug use "cannot be tolerated".

Cherian said that the Malayalam film industry was a role model for the nation and any illegal behaviour which tarnishes its image cannot be accepted and action will be taken against those responsible.

He also said that there needs to be a strong resistance against drug use from within the film industry itself.

The Cultural Affairs Minister said that in the past when such issues came up, a meeting of film industry-related organisations was held and they had welcomed the strong stand taken by the government in the matter.

He said the issue of drug use will be discussed in the upcoming cinema conclave.

Cherian also said that when such matters are noticed, film directors and producers should take the initiative and initiate strong action immediately.

While declining to lodge a police complaint against Chacko, Aloshious had said that she would tell about her experience and cooperate with the police if it approached her as part of any enquiry.

Chacko has not yet commented on the issue.

Aloshious had also said complaints have been registered with the Kerala Film Chamber and Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) and they can take appropriate action.

The actor has claimed that an uncomfortable situation was created by Chacko who was on drugs on the sets of an yet-to-be released Malayalam movie.

"He made sexually explicit comments and behaved in an inappropriate manner towards me and a female colleague on the set," Aloshious had said.

The matter was conveyed to the movie's director and he warned the actor not to repeat his behaviour. "I continued with the movie and did not press the complaint as the film should not be wound up half-way," she had said.

Chacko, who was an accused in a 2015 drug case, was acquitted by the Ernakulam additional sessions court, citing procedural lapses on the part of the police during the drug seizure and the arrest.

Kerala Film Chamber general secretary Saji Nanthyatt on Thursday had said that strict action would be taken against Chacko based on the complaint.

AMMA ad hoc committee convenor Jayan Cherthala had said that the association will extend all support to Aloshious on the issue, though she was not a member of the organisation.

The issue of drug use on cinema sets in Malayalam film industry, which had been a topic of discussion of late, resurfaced with the recent statement by Aloshious at a function in connection with a "No to Drugs" campaign that she will not act with people who used drugs on cinema sets.

She later posted a video on Instagram, explaining her position, saying she and her female colleague had faced inappropriate behaviour recently from a co-actor who used drugs on the sets of a movie.

Aloshious had said when she had a problem with her dress on the set, the co-actor told her, "I'll fix it for you," in front of everyone, creating an uncomfortable situation.

"He was also spitting a white powder from his mouth when the rehearsal for a scene was on. It was evident that he was using drugs on the set," she had alleged in the video.

The disturbing experience was on the sets of the movie, "Soothravakyam," in November 2024, she has said in the complaint, according to Chamber sources.

Aloshious is a noted actor in Malayalam, who had won the Kerala government's best actress award in 2023 for her role in the film, "Rekha". PTI HMP HMP ADB