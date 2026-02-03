Kerala HC seeks govts'' stand on movie purportedly on Venjaramoodu mass murder

Kochi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday sought the stand of the central and state governments on a plea opposing the public screening of a movie purportedly about the Venjaramoodu mass murder that occurred in the state capital in February last year.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas issued notice to the Centre, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), state police and the movie's director Prasad Nooranad seeking their stand on the plea by the murder accused's father, Abdal Rahim H.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on February 5.

The petitioner, Rahim, is seeking to stop the release of the film by claiming it is based on the mass murder incident.

Rahim's son, A R Afan, was arrested last year for allegedly murdering his brother, uncle, aunt and girlfriend at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram on February 24, 2025.

Afan had also allegedly attempted to murder his mother, who survived with injuries.

Rahim has claimed that releasing a film based on the murder incident would result in a media trial, influence witnesses and affect his son's right to a fair trial.

He has also contended that the release would damage the reputation and dignity of the family.

The petitioner has sought restrictions on all promotional activities related to the film, including the release of trailers and teasers, and requested the court to restrain the release or publication of any content based on the murder case until the trial is completed. PTI HMP ADB