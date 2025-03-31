Kerala ministers, film actors rally behind 'Empuraan' team

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 31 (PTI) Amid continuing attacks against the makers of the 'L2: Empuraan' movie from right-wing groups, more Kerala ministers, film personalities, and writers came out in support of them and voiced concern against alleged attempts to target its director-actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

While state Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian urged people to watch the Mohanlal-starrer after viewing it in a theatre here, Industries Minister P Rajeeve expressed happiness over watching it before its re-censoring.

Both ministers said the film, released last week, presents a "bold concept" that people can accept or reject as per their choice.

The move to portray "the makers of a film as anti-nationals" over their objections to certain content cannot be accepted, Rajeeve told reporters here.

Sharing similar views, Cherian appreciated the makers of 'Empuraan' and said it is natural that movies come up with such strong topics.

"It should be seen from a social point of view. There is no need to create confusion among people and take out campaigns against it. Cinema is an art form being made based on our freedom of expression," he told the media here.

The minister also pointed out that the movie puts forward the idea that the nation is of paramount importance.

Though the film industry had been generally silent over the raging social media trial against the 'Empuraan' team, actor Asif Ali and director Jeo Baby came out in support of them.

When his reaction was sought on the matter, Asif Ali said he does not want to be part of any controversy. The actor, however, pointed out that what everyone witnessed in recent days was the aftereffect of the overuse of social media platforms.

"Cinema should be viewed as cinema. It is meant for entertainment. That is my viewpoint about films," he said.

The 'Rekhachithram' actor also said it is an individual choice to decide how much a movie should influence them as an audience.

When asked about the attack against Mohanlal over the movie, he said it is "a new trend nowadays on social media to target someone and attack them." "Those who have no courage to criticise usually throw stones while hiding behind their social media handles," he further said.

"Only those who have suffered this social media attack at least once in life can understand how much pain it causes to us and those who love us," he added, affirming that he would continue to stand by justice.

Ali also made it clear that he saw 'Empuraan' at the first show on the first day of its release.

Well-known screenwriter-filmmaker of 'The Great Indian Kitchen' fame Jeo Baby said it is sad that the makers of the movie have reached a situation where they felt compelled to issue a "regret post".

While talking to the media, Jeo Baby said it is disappointing that artists and filmmakers have arrived at a situation where they must tender an apology to the authorities in power.

He said he would like to appreciate filmmaker Prithviraj and scriptwriter Murali Gopy for bringing back to memory the horrors of a riot that had happened in the country years ago.

Actor Hareesh Peradi wanted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to urgently convene an all-party meeting in the wake of an "unprecedented division created in society in recent days in the name of an art form." Award-winning writers N S Madhavan and Benyamin hailed the 'Empuraan' movie as a "brave attempt" on social media.

"A phantom limb is the sensation that an amputated or missing limb is still present and can sometimes cause pain, itching, or movement feelings. #Empuraan cuts are going to be phantom limbs. What a brave movie!" Madhavan wrote on 'X'.

However, senior BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan continued to attack the makers of the movie and even described Prithviraj's journalist wife, Supriya Menon, as an "urban naxalite." While speaking during a protest programme in Thrissur, the leader criticised the actor-filmmaker’s mother, Mallika Sukumaran, who is herself a veteran actress, for posting a Facebook message supporting her son and criticising the critics of 'Empuraan'.

"You (Mallika) have a person in your home—your daughter-in-law. She is an urban Naxalite," he alleged, indirectly urging her "to control the daughter-in-law." The reactions came a day after superstar Mohanlal, on Sunday, expressed regret over the raging row surrounding the recently released film and assured that the controversial portions would be removed from the movie.

The national award-winning actor had posted a 'regretful note' on his Facebook account hours after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan extended their support to the movie and criticised the Sangh Parivar for the social media attack against its makers.

Mohanlal’s social media post expressing the entire movie team’s "sincere regret," was later shared by its actor-director Prithviraj and one of the producers, Antony Perumbavoor, on their respective social media accounts.

'L2: Empuraan,' the second part of the 'Lucifer' movie—a trilogy planned by the Prithviraj-Mohanlal team—has become a topic of hot debate over its critique of right-wing politics and the covert mention of the Gujarat riots.

On Thursday, the day of the movie’s release, the Sangh Parivar vehemently criticised the film on social media, while the Congress and Left platforms celebrated the film for portraying right-wing politics as "villainous." PTI LGK SSK KH