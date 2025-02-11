Kerry Washington, Steven Yeun board Ben Affleck's film 'Animals'

Los Angeles: "Scandal" star Kerry Washington and "Beef" star Steven Yeun have joined the cast of the upcoming movie "Animals", headlined and directed by Oscar winner Ben Affleck.

Also featuring "Sex Education" star Gillian Anderson, the crime thriller is written by Connor McIntyre with revisions by Billy Ray.

"Animals" was supposed to begin production in 2024 but faced significant delays. It is now scheduled to start the filming process in April, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The crime thriller concerns a mayoral candidate and his wife whose son is kidnapped. Surrounded by plenty of enemies, political and otherwise, the husband and wife have no choice but to get their hands dirty to save their son," reads the official logline.

"Animals" will star Affleck in the role of the mayoral candidate, while Washington will play his wife. Anderson will essay the role of a fixer and Yeun will be seen as the candidate’s campaign manager.

The film is produced by Affleck and Matt Damon via their production banner Artists Equity. Brad Weston and Collin Creighton are producing under MakeReady alongside Fifth Season.