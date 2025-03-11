'Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath' to release in cinemas on May 16

New Delhi: "Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath", featuring Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, is now set to be released in theatres worldwide on May 16.
Directed by Prince Dhiman, the period drama was previously slated to hit the screens on March 14. It also stars Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi and Akanksha Sharma.
Production banner Panorama Studios shared the new release date in a post on X on Monday.
"#Somnath ke mahan ki kahani, 'Kesari Veer' will now release in cinemas on 16th May . #HarHarMahadev. Releasing Worldwide in Cinemas on 16th May, 2025 @kanuchauhan07 @ChauhanStudios Worldwide release by: #PanoramaStudios @SunielVShetty @vivekoberoi #AkankshaSharma," the post read.
The film is also backed by Kanu Chauhan of Chauhan Studios.