Kevin Bacon's 'The Bondsman' series to premiere on Prime Video in April

New Delhi: Hollywood star Kevin Bacon's supernatural series "The Bondsman" will make its debut on Prime Video on April 3, the streamer announced on Friday.

The OTT platform has also unveiled first look photos from the eight-episode series, which comes from Blumhouse Television, a press release said.

Bacon, known for hits such as "Footloose", "Tremors", "Hollow Man", "Mystic River" and "A Few Good Men", stars as Hub Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter who’s back from the dead after being resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell.

"By chasing down those demons with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned -- which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love, and country music," read the official logline.

"The Bondsman" will also feature Jennifer Nettles, Damon Herriman, Beth Grant, Maxwell Jenkins and Jolene Purdy. Erik Oleson serves as the showrunner and Grainger David is the creator. The duo are also executive producing alongside Bacon, Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, Chris McCumber and Paul E Shapiro.

The series is produced by Blumhouse Television in collaboration with Marker 96 and CrimeThink Production Company.