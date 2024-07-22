Kevin Feige on development of Marvel's 'Blade' project: Making sure we are making the right movie

Los Angeles, Jul 22 (PTI) Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, says the company is trying not to "rush" the making of the next 'Blade' movie.

Feige, 51, spoke on the development of the project which was announced in 2019 but recently saw the second director walking out of it.

“For the last two years as we’ve been trying to crack that movie, the most important thing for us is not rushing it and making sure we are making the right ‘Blade’ movie," Feige told BlackTree TV.

He said the movie will probably be R-rated as the previous 'Blade' movies had the same rating.

"Because there were some great ‘Blade’ movies years ago — they were all rated R. So I think that’s, like 'Deadpool', inherent with the character of 'Blade'.” The project was announced by Marvel in 2019 with Mahershala Ali in the lead. However, Bassam Tariq, who was directing it, stepped out of the project in 2022. Filmmaker Yann Demange, known for his directorial "Lovecraft Country", was given the duty but he has also walked out of the movie.

The original "Blade" film released in 1998. Directed by Stephen Norrington, it featured Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson, Stephen Dorff, Donal Logue and Sanaa Lathan in the lead roles. The film was followed by two sequels in in 2002 and 2004. PTI ATR ATR BK BK