Kevin Hart, John Cena to headline 'The Leading Man'

Los Angeles, Aug 9 (PTI) Hollywood actors Kevin Hart and John Cena are set to star in an upcoming action comedy "The Leading Man" from Netflix.

The film is based on the comic book series from Jeremy Haun and B Clay Moore. Hart and Cena will also produce the project, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

"When a self-absorbed movie star (Cena) discovers that his co-star/man in the chair (Hart) is an actual agent, he’s forced to swallow his pride and accept that action stars aren’t really action heroes…while trying to save the world," read the official logline of the film.

Other producers on the project include Luke Kelly-Clyne and Bryan Smiley for the production banner Hartbeat, Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum for RK Films, Eric Gitter and Peter Schwerin for Ignition Productions, and Dan Baime.

Hart will next feature in a comedy film from the streamer alongside Marcello Hernández and Mason Gooding. It is directed by Tim Story.

Cena will star in a legal comedy film, "Coyote vs Acme". Slated to release on August 28, 2026, it is directed by Dave Green and also stars Lana Condor and Will Forte among others. PTI ATR ATR ATR