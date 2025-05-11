KFPA sends letter to producers explaining release of monthly theatre collection report

Kochi, May 11 (PTI) With dissenting views cropping up within the organisation over publishing of monthly theatre collection reports of new movies, Kerala State Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) has come out with an explanation, saying the decision was meant to inform prospective investors about the present financial crisis in the industry.

In a letter to all its members, KFPA secretary B Rakesh said the misleading interpretations about the association’s decisions were ‘painful and baseless.’ Certain vested interests are carrying out a propaganda that the KFPA's decision is meant to discourage new investors and protect the businesses of the leaders of the association, he said in the letter.

The letter said the decision to publish the theatre collection report of all movies getting released in Kerala was taken three months back, keeping in mind the well-being of producers.

Film production in Kerala has been encountering several hurdles and has reached a critical situation wherein a review of the costs involved in production and its returns should be made known to all, it said.

“The Malayalam cinema is going through an unprecedented crisis in terms of collection from theatres. Though the producers got some revenue through OTT platforms during the Covid-19 pandemic period, the situation changed later when producers had to get their revenue from theatre collection alone,” the letter said.

The production cost of Malayalam films has also increased substantially with the high remuneration claimed by actors and technicians of late. The government’s double taxation (GST+ entertainment tax) also contributed to the decrease in the number of viewers in theatres.

The KFPA committee had unanimously decided to release the details of monthly collection from theatres in such a situation.

At this point, the producers cannot get gross collection from theatres even to cover the remuneration being demanded by film stars, it said.

The KFPA tried to hold talks with film actors through the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on the actor remuneration issue, but they informed that the discussions can be held only after their general body elections to choose new office-bearers.

The decision to release the theatre collection report was taken to provide correct information to prospective producers about the prospects and pitfalls in the field, the letter said.

Only a few films which can boast of the presence of reigning stars are getting released outside Kerala and overseas and receiving revenue from OTT and digital rights, while others have to depend only on the collection from Kerala theatres.

“The KFPA believes that its responsible action will definitely be beneficial to the new producers and help those who want to invest in the film industry in the long run,” the letter said.

Film producers should not be made to suffer losses every time and the association members should stand united at this juncture to create a favourable situation for taking up in new ventures, it said.