‘Khalid Ka Shivaji’ to be removed from Cannes Festival listings on 'objectionable' content: Shelar

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Friday said the state government acted swiftly after receiving complaints that Marathi film 'Khalid Ka Shivaji' spreads "falsehoods" and hurts public sentiments, and sought a re-examination of its censor certification.

He also said the movie, facing opposition from right-wing groups for allegedly distorting the legacy of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will be removed from Cannes Film Festival listings.

On August 6, Maharashtra culture secretary Kiran Kulkarni sent a letter to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting secretary, asking him to direct the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to re-examine the clearance certificate issued to the film and halt its release till a decision is taken on its request.

There is apprehension that exhibition of the film, originally slated to hit theatres on August 8, in its present form may lead to law and order problems, according to the letter.

"The government immediately took action upon receiving complaints that 'Khalid Ka Shivaji' spreads misinformation and hurts sentiments. We have taken this stand in alignment with Shiv devotees and society," Shelar told reporters here.

On the movie's screening at Cannes Film Festival in May this year, he said, "The responsibility lies with those who recommended the film for a festival screening. Producers and director have now been summoned by the Central Board of Film Certification, which has initiated action." The BJP minister noted an expert committee had recommended that the film be sent to the Cannes Festival, but the recommendation was later withdrawn.

"We will remove the film from the Cannes Festival selection listings and have sent an email in this regard. I wrote to the CBFC and took the position that if the film spreads falsehoods and hurts sentiments, action must follow. The CBFC has started proceedings based on complaints alleging the film misrepresents history," he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, maintained he had not seen the movie, but assured any objectionable content would not be tolerated.

Talking to reporters in Ratnagiri district, the BJP leader warned anything objectionable against the 17th century Maratha warrior king or other icons of Maharashtra will not be tolerated.

"I have not seen the movie. However, if there is something objectionable in it, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will consider imposing a ban. We will not tolerate anything objectionable against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or other icons of Maharashtra," Bhosale said.