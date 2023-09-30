‘Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan’ to release in theatres on November 17

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) “Khichdi 2”, the next film in the much-loved comedy franchise, is set to arrive in cinema halls on November 17, the makers announced on Saturday.

HatsOff Productions shared the release date and teaser of the film, which marks the return of the popular Parekh family, on its social media pages.

"Laughter tsunami Alert: 'Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan'. Releasing on 17th November, in theatres near you," the post read.

Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, “Khichdi 2 – Mission Paanthukistan” stars Supriya Pathak (Hansa), Rajeev Mehta (Praful), Anang Desai (Babuji), Vandana Pathak (Jayshree), Kirti Kulhari (Parminder), and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (Himanshu). It also features choreographer-director Farah Khan in a special appearance.

The “Khichdi” franchise, born as a stage play, first ran on television on StarPlus as a sitcom in early 2000s. It followed a Gujarati joint family residing in Mumbai.

The second season, titled “Instant Khichdi”, aired in 2005, while season three came out in 2018 on Star Plus. The maiden “Khichdi” movie released in 2010. PTI SHD SHD